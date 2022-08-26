Guggenheim Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $640.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $625.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $421.55 and a one year high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

