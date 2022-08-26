GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $12,930.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002642 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000206 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.