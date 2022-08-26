GYSR (GYSR) Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

GYSR Coin Profile

GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYSR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYSR using one of the exchanges listed above.

