H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,619,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,969,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIGA stock remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

