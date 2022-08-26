Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.50

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 4834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.