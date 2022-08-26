HaloDAO One Day Volume Reaches $816.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $27,999.39 and approximately $816.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.