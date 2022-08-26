HaloDAO One Day Volume Reaches $816.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $27,999.39 and approximately $816.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

