Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,518 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney makes up about 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.94% of Hancock Whitney worth $42,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. 8,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

