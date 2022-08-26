Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 641 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.79. 161,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

