Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $10.56 on Friday, reaching $312.80. 39,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,097. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

