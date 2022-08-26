Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 2,356 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. 191,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,434. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

