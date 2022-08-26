Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.74 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,195,000 after buying an additional 124,189 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.89. 30,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

