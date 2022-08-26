Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.85 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,911. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

