Hancock Whitney Corp Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $674.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

