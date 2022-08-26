Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,068. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average of $178.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

