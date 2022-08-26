Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the July 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 54,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.