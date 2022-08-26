Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Trading Up 25.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 34,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 6,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

