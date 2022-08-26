Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

