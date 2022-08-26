Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 870 ($10.51). The company had a trading volume of 694,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.70. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 945.69.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Several brokerages have commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.