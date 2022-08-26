Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HLGet Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 870 ($10.51). The company had a trading volume of 694,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.70. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 945.69.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Stories

