Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 870 ($10.51). The company had a trading volume of 694,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.70. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 945.69.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.