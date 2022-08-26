Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 17,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,862. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

