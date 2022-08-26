Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,823 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.72. 431,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The company has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

