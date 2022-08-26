Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,855. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.29 and its 200-day moving average is $364.19.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

