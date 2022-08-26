Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 311,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,758. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

