Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,169 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,654 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.7 %

FCX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 681,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,417,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

