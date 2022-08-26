Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 73,063 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,063 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 179,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

