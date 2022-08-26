Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,154. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

