Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $64.02 on Friday, reaching $1,944.52. 11,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,894.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,109.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

