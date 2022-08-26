Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,417 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

