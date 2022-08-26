Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.6 %

INTU traded down $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,178. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.60 and its 200-day moving average is $439.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

