HashCoin (HSC) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

HashCoin (HSC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $120,702.32 and $20,061.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

