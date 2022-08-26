HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. HCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,121,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,970,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,976,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,478,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

