Head to Head Comparison: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45% EverQuote -5.50% -24.45% -14.89%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.64%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A EverQuote $418.52 million 0.69 -$19.43 million ($0.78) -11.72

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

