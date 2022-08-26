Head to Head Contrast: Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -115.15% -15.68% -15.02% Valens N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $74.43 million 16.91 -$396.11 million ($0.29) -11.48 Valens $62.37 million 2.30 -$39.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cronos Group and Valens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cronos Group and Valens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Valens has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 129.63%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Valens on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

