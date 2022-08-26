Head to Head Review: Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) versus Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 32.36 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.82 -$16.95 million ($0.38) -11.29

This table compares Glucose Health and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glucose Health and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 415.85%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Ayr Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of August 11, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 50 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.