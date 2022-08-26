Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. 672,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,215,554. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

