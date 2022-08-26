Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498,150 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 32,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,706. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

