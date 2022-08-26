Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $188,685,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $59,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,729. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

