Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,220,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,643,000 after acquiring an additional 273,050 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 470,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

