Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $487.56. 13,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.51. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

