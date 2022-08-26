Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MHK stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 9,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,106. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $204.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

