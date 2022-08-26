Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 891,370 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 89,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.57. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,411. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

