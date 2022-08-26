Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Hedget (HGET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $158,784.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081946 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

