Hegic (HEGIC) Hits Market Cap of $5.70 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00127927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00082521 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

