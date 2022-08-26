Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,448,950 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $5.12.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $827.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

