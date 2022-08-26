Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.67. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 152,571 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,526,761.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

