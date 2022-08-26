Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.67. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 152,571 shares.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.