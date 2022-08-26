Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Heritage Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of HERTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Cannabis (HERTF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.