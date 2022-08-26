Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.
Heska Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.49.
Heska Company Profile
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
