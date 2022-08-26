Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

