Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $61.67. 7,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

