Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.
Hibbett Stock Performance
HIBB traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $61.67. 7,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.