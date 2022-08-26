Hibiki Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,049.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $752,264.76 and $11,049.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
About Hibiki Finance
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance
