HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $77,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after buying an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 417,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 8,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

