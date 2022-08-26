HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $62,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $228.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

